Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $428,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,782. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $87,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,601 shares of company stock worth $1,104,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

