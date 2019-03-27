Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 3,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,637. Tenneco Inc has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/voloridge-investment-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-tenneco-inc-ten.html.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.