Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,371 Hess Corp. (HES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,146,000 after purchasing an additional 319,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,161,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $8,868,348.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,871,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,914,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $12,098,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock worth $25,677,557. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HES traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 19,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,675. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

