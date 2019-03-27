Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,940 Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3,425.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 166,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 171,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 236,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,789. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

