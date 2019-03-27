VisionX (VNX) Trading 90% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $105,610.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 90% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00410968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.01608490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228514 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001310 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

