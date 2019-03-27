Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.63. 7,628,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,582,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vipshop by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vipshop by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

