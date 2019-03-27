Victory Capital (VCTR) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of VCTR opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $982.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,585,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

