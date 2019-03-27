Veru Inc (VERU) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $34,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,206 and have sold 95,600 shares valued at $140,894. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 111.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

