Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair currently has $183.85 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.44.

Shares of VRTX opened at $189.91 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $144.07 and a one year high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,007 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $573,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $705,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,534,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,728,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,483,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,394,256,000 after buying an additional 2,411,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $380,584,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

