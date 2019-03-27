VeriME Market Cap Tops $436,185.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a market capitalization of $436,185.00 and approximately $44,053.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriME has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $742.41 or 0.18232998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00059709 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001342 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,894,918 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

