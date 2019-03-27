VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Stake Lessened by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B comprises about 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:VWOB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

