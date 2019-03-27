Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2418 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,526. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $190.49.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/vanguard-small-cap-growth-etf-vbk-plans-0-24-quarterly-dividend.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.