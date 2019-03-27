Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,215. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

