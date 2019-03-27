Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

