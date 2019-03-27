Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

VNQ stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

