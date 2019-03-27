Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6159 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,252,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,830. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $87.42.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-62.html.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.