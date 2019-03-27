Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Stake Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VOE opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

