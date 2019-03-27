Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5462 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of VO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $159.23. 309,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

