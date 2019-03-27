Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Holdings Trimmed by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,819 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,132. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit-holdings-trimmed-by-garde-capital-inc.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.