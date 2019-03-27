Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,241,000 after buying an additional 110,051 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. 3,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,973. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $162.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is Garde Capital Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position" was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-is-garde-capital-inc-s-2nd-largest-position.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

