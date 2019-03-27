VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,417,000 after buying an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 132,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after buying an additional 139,508 shares during the period.

BMV BNDX opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

