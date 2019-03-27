Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (PLUS) Plans $0.16 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP stock remained flat at $A$18.06 ($12.81) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,828 shares. Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP has a 52-week low of A$17.25 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of A$18.06 ($12.81).

