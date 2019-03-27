Valvoline Inc (VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,333. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at $56,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,769,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 376,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.