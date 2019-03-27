ValuEngine Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

AKBA stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,673,000.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

