ValuEngine Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.
AKBA stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.60.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.
