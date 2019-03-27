ValuEngine Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Sell

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

COLL stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,305,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 1,169,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

