Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of VMI opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

