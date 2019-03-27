Valinor Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Valinor Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.9% of Valinor Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $100,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,434,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

BABA traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.31. 82,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955,876. The stock has a market cap of $457.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

