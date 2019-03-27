USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSEARCA BUY remained flat at $$20.19 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/uscf-summerhaven-shpei-index-fund-buy-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.