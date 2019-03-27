Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) COO Stephan A. Rapaglia Sells 1,874 Shares

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $38,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UBA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 72,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,005. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $834.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 199,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

