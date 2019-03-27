UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,291,000 after acquiring an additional 370,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.94. 723,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.00 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

