United Services Automobile Association Buys 4,800 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,286. The company has a market capitalization of $493.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

