Unit Co. (UNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Unit worth $113,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 31.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 30.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of UNT opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unit Co. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

