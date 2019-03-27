Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 15th

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

UMPQ stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

