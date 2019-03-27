Ulysses Management LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (LBC)

Ulysses Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Luther Burbank worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Luther Burbank by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 271,028 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Luther Burbank by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Luther Burbank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 11,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,471. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

