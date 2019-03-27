UltraCoin (UTC) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One UltraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UltraCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,676.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UltraCoin

UltraCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. UltraCoin’s official website is ultracoin.io . UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here

UltraCoin Coin Trading

UltraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

