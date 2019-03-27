UFP Technologies (UFPT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $259.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 47,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

