UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 205.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 621,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,698. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

