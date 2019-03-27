UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 85,291 Domo Inc (DOMO)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.32% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,388,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,474 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

DOMO traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 17,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Domo Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

