UBS Group Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Price Target to $305.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.09.

NYSE:TMO opened at $271.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $199.85 and a 52 week high of $271.94. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 8,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

