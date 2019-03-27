U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 664,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201,866 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 767,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $335,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 950 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,754 shares of company stock worth $1,045,501. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

