Tyme Technologies (TYME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 15524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts have commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $214.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 499,627 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tyme Technologies (TYME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.85” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/tyme-technologies-tyme-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-85.html.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.