Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 296,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

FCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,643. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

