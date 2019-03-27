Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Position in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $8,316,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $117,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 32,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,611. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.72.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $377.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Position in GoPro Inc (GPRO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/two-sigma-securities-llc-grows-position-in-gopro-inc-gpro.html.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.