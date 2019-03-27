Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 449,959 Shares of Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449,959 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Office Depot worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 27,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

ODP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,659. Office Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

