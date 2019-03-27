Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,900 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

