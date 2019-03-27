Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.44 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407,087 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

In related news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 40,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.18. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

