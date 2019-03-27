Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

CHDN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,804. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-10-93-million-holdings-in-churchill-downs-inc-chdn.html.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.