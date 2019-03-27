Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at $3,944,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,779,105.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,660,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

