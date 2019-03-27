Tuanche (TC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports.

NYSE:TC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Tuanche has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Tuanche in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Tuanche Company Profile

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

