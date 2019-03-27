TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

TNP stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

